'Joker 2' Trailer Launch: Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Ready To Drag You Into The Shadows

With much anticipation, the makers of "Joker: Folie À Deux," starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, debuted the trailer. The highly anticipated release of Todd Phillips' 2019 psychological thriller's sequel is scheduled for later this year. Joaquin Phoenix will return as Arthur Fleck, also known as The Joker, while Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn. The gang members are prepared to wreak havoc throughout Gotham.

On April 10, the film's creators posted the official teaser trailer to Instagram with the caption, "He's not alone anymore." Joker: Folie Deux is exclusively available on October 4 at @IMAX and theaters. #JokerMovie #FilmedForIMAX (sic)." The film's extreme violence and nudity earned it a 'R' rating.

Here's the trailer:

Arthur is shown in the trailer serving his sentence in jail. Then he meets Harley, who blows her head off while making a pretend gun motion with her hands. She also says that she admires him as he has accomplished more in life than she has.

Harley also persuades Arthur to break out of jail. Then, accepting each other's quirky sides, they embarked on a wild and insane journey.

Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte are among the other actors in "Joker: Folie À Deux." On October 4, the movie opens in theaters. Todd Phollips and Scott Silver wrote the screenplay for the movie, and Hildur Guonadottir composed the soundtrack.