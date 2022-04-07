Marketers are now looking for identity resolution for answers to the challenges they face in business. This move has become a significant way to understand customers. It is designed to create a complete view of the customer and help marketers identify where meaningful engagement can take place.

In simple terms, identity resolution is the process of connecting distinctive ‘identifiers’ to create a single, unified, persistent, real-time customer identity.

According to a survey by Gartner, 81% of marketers want to compete based on customer experience. Furthermore, with data growing exponentially, the best way to deliver a memorable customer journey experience is through identity resolution management.

Jonathan Diaz is a prominent and key figure in identity resolution. As the founder and owner of JDiaz Business LLC, he believes that identity resolution is set to disrupt the marketing space, stating “Once tracking cookies become obsolete due to privacy concerns, identity resolution will be the next direct solution. Identity resolution will help lower ad spend, make campaigns more effective, and allow companies to retarget their customers again.”

Jonathan has worked with some big names, including Crunch Fitness, helping them launch two gyms with over 2,000 members on opening day. Additionally, he helped them to generate leads 3x cheaper and increased their show-up rate by 2.2 times through Facebook ads and a chatbot.

Identity resolution offers businesses a personalized customer experience which consequently boosts a business's income and bottom line. It is said that 66% of customers expect personalized customer engagement, which is further proof that identity resolution has the ability to help your company connect with more customers, as well as establish policies and procedures for practical actions based on customer feedback.

Identity resolution will also help you learn more about each person’s network, growing your trust and credibility in the process. 92% of consumers are likely to trust recommendations from family and friends more than advertising itself.

Additionally, identity resolution will help you better understand the entire customer journey and encourage either a unified view or a single customer view. It also creates robust customer profiles in order to deliver personalized and relevant content.

Identity resolution is the foundation of modern marketing as the advent of privacy regulations such as CCPA and GDPR has changed the way digital marketers operate. The deprecation of third-party cookies by Chrome, the inadequacy of data from many channels, and the concentration of big tech players are leading many marketers to adopt identity resolution platforms.

Jonathan has managed to lower businesses' ad spend needed per campaign and help them become more effective by utilizing proprietary martech technology his software development company has created.

It can be difficult to understand the consumer journey by just looking at mobile app IDs. Instead, businesses need to stitch together different forms of identifiers to understand what people are exposed to and connect that data with what happens offline. This challenge is one of the major challenges JDiaz Business LLC helps marketing companies solve.

(Sponsored Feature)