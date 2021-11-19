JR Compliance - A House For All Global Compliance Services

“Compliance to all, because it’s equivalent to safety” - is the motive of JR Compliance, a compliance firm known for primarily focusing on providing customer centric services by meeting their requirements.

JR Compliance is an Indian-born compliance service provider, leaping onto heights by expanding and diversifying its services throughout the world. Their tagline, Born to Comply - indicates its fundamental motive to provide unparalleled services by providing worldwide access to manufacturers and importers to meet their certification requirement through a single-serve platform.

As it is a well-known fact - conformance with safety standards is obligatory, not only for a successful business, but to create a safe environment worldwide.

Focusing on creating a safe and sound environment, JR Compliance precisely emphasized on the product analyses to understand the critical functions/ components of a product, including approaching officials to create a standard (in case standard is not available for a critical product), conducting pre-audits, and more to ensure that a product meets the certification requirements.

Their approach to complete the certification is unique because they believe in achieving excellence by taking care of certification requirements.

However, as it is well-said, “easier said than done,” because to create a safe environment - understanding all the aspects of the products will be required, including meeting the requirements of clients from different countries, let alone trying to understand their concerns and issues, seems like a tough job.

That gives rise to a major question, how are they planning to accomplish this far-fetched goal?

To serve best to their clients at national and international level, they have made a concourse improvement in their technical assistance through the introduction of a single communication platform.

In brief, clients will be able to find solutions to their concerns, being in any country or place.

Moreover, it will also allow their clients to track the progress of their certification and raise a query, immediate response of raised concerns, including individual assistance to each client to provide satisfactory services - just with a click access.

Including, eliminating the need for JR Compliance’s customers to reach any third party for any certification requirement - because JR Compliance is truly a complete house of compliance certification.

Just with a click, their customers can establish a strong base in any country through the conformance with the certification requirements.

Further, keeping the convenience of clients in sight, the single-communication platform introduced by JR Compliance is user friendly because as they have mentioned, their goal is not to attain success only, but to provide high-satisfaction to clients by meeting customers’ requirements.

Therefore, conveying a strong message - simplicity must not be lost with technological improvement.

With the motive to diversify their operations in different parts of the world, while focusing on technical aspects, JR Compliance is also emphasizing on providing intensive support and compliance consultancy services to make global certification seamless, instead of letting clients try to understand certification requirements themselves and getting confused in regard to applicable standards on their products, technical specifications applicable on a product, and more.

JR Compliance has come up with the perfect blend of upgraded technology and expertise and is truly becoming one stop and solution of domestic and global compliance services

