Transform my uploaded photo into an incredible 1980s Indian disco party photograph. Keep my exact face and identity completely recognizable and do not alter my facial structure. Give me authentic 1980s fashion, hairstyle and accessories, with a stylish retro outfit inspired by Indian disco culture. Place me inside a colorful 1980s dance hall with mirror balls, neon lights, vintage speakers and a lively retro atmosphere. Use dramatic flash photography, warm highlights, deep shadows, realistic 35mm film grain and authentic analog color tones. Make it look like a rare celebrity-style party photograph taken in India around 1980, extremely realistic, stylish and nostalgic, with no modern objects or text.