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ಒಂದೇ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಫೋಟೋವನ್ನು 80ರ ದಶಕದ ರೆಟ್ರೊ ಶೈಲಿಗೆ ಬದಲಾಯಿಸಿ! Prompt ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ

1980s Look Prompt : ಕೃತಕ ಬುದ್ಧಿಮತ್ತೆ (AI) ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನವು ನಮ್ಮ ಹಳೆಯ ನೆನಪುಗಳನ್ನು ಮರುಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸುವ ರೀತಿಯನ್ನೇ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣವಾಗಿ ಬದಲಾಯಿಸಿದೆ. ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತ ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಮ್ ಫೀಡ್‌ಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಸ್ಟೋರಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 1980ರ ದಶಕದ ವಿಂಟೇಜ್ ಶೈಲಿಯ AI ಭಾವಚಿತ್ರಗಳು ವಿಪರೀತ ವೈರಲ್ ಆಗುತ್ತಿವೆ. ನೆಟಿಜನ್‌ಗಳು ತಮ್ಮ ಇತ್ತೀಚಿನ ಫೋಟೋಗಳನ್ನು ChatGPTಗೆ ಅಪ್‌ಲೋಡ್ ಮಾಡಿ, 80ರ ದಶಕದ ಕೇಶವಿನ್ಯಾಸ, ಕ್ಲಾಸಿಕ್ ಬಟ್ಟೆಗಳು, ಆಭರಣಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಹಳೆಯ ಫಿಲ್ಮ್ ಕ್ಯಾಮೆರಾ ಟೆಕಶ್ಚರ್‌ಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಹೊಸ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳನ್ನು ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. "Add Yours" (ನಿಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಸೇರಿಸಿ) ಸ್ಟಿಕ್ಕರ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಈ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಕ್ಷಣಾರ್ಧದಲ್ಲಿ ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಜನರನ್ನು ತಲುಪಿದೆ.

Written ByKrishna N K
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 05:23 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
ಒಂದೇ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಫೋಟೋವನ್ನು 80ರ ದಶಕದ ರೆಟ್ರೊ ಶೈಲಿಗೆ ಬದಲಾಯಿಸಿ! Prompt ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ

About the Author

Krishna N K

Krishna N K

ಕೃಷ್ಣಕುಮಾರ್‌ ಎನ್‌.ಕೆ. 'ಜೀ ಕನ್ನಡ ನ್ಯೂಸ್‌' ಜಾಲತಾಣದ ಸಂಪಾದಕರು. 2024 ರಿಂದ ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಹಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಈಟಿವಿ ಕನ್ನಡ, ವೇ ಟು ನ್ಯೂಸ್‌, ಸಂಯುಕ್ತ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ, ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವಾರು ಸುದ್ದಿ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 8 ವರ್ಷ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡಿದ ಅನುಭವ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸಿನಿಮಾ, ವೈರಲ್‌, ಲೈಫ್‌ಸ್ಟೈಲ್‌, ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಆಸಕ್ತಿ ಹೊಂದಿರುವ ಇವರು 2024 ರಿಂದ ʼಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಡಾಟ್‌ಕಾಮ್‌ʼನ ಜೀ ಕನ್ನಡ ನ್ಯೂಸ್‌ ವೆಬ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೇವೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

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