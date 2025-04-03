ಆರ್‌ಸಿ‌ಬಿಗೆ ಹ್ಯಾಟ್ರಿಕ್‌ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಕನಸು ನುಚ್ಚುನೂರು: ಗುಜರಾತ್‌ಗೆ 8 ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗಳ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಜಯ

Zee Media Bureau

Apr 3, 2025, 02:40 PM IST

Jos Buttler's bombastic half-century, Mohammed Siraj's fiery bowling attack helped Gujarat Titans secure a thumping 8-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. This gave a cold water to RCB, who had been dreaming of a hat-trick win by winning both their opening matches. In the match held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, RCB, who had lost the toss and batted first, scored 169 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Chasing a target of 170 runs, Gujarat Titans scored 170 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in just 17.5 overs and won.