हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

22 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, state’s COVID-19 tally reaches 557

Twenty-two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 557, the state Health department said on Thursday.

22 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, state’s COVID-19 tally reaches 557

Bengaluru: Twenty-two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 557, the state Health department said on Thursday.

"Twenty-two new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon...Till date 557 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 21 deaths and 223 discharges," the department said in its mid-day situation report.

Among 22 new cases, 14 are from Belagavi, three from Bengaluru urban, two from Vijayapura, and one each from Davangere, Dakshina Kannada and Tumakur.

Out of 22, eight are contacts of patients already tested positive, ten are secondary contacts, two had contact with containment zone BBMP Ward-135, and the other two are with history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

PTI

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19IndiaKarnataka
Next
Story

Heavy rains lash Bengaluru, IMD predicts weather condition to prevail for next 48 hours

Corona Meter
  • 33050Confirmed
  • 8325Discharged
  • 1074Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M30S

rishi kapoor was only actor who justified my voice kumar sanu said