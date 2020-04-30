22 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, state’s COVID-19 tally reaches 557

Bengaluru: Twenty-two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 557, the state Health department said on Thursday.

"Twenty-two new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon...Till date 557 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 21 deaths and 223 discharges," the department said in its mid-day situation report.

Among 22 new cases, 14 are from Belagavi, three from Bengaluru urban, two from Vijayapura, and one each from Davangere, Dakshina Kannada and Tumakur.

Out of 22, eight are contacts of patients already tested positive, ten are secondary contacts, two had contact with containment zone BBMP Ward-135, and the other two are with history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

PTI