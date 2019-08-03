Became CM 'accidentally', thinking of leaving politics: HD Kumaraswamy

close

Kumaraswamy said that he was extremely satisfied with the work his government had done for the welfare of people and development of the state in the past 14-months of its tenure.

Hassan: Former Karnataka chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he was thinking of moving away from politics, which he said is based on casteism.

The JDS leader, who recently lost a vote of trust in Karnataka Assembly, which resulted in the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition government, reiterated that he had become the chief minister accidentally.

Kumaraswamy, who is the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, said that he was extremely satisfied with the work his government had done for the welfare of people and development of the state in the past 14-months of its tenure.

''I'm thinking of going away from politics. I came to politics accidentally. I became CM accidentally. God gave me the opportunity to become CM twice. I wasn't there to satisfy anyone. In 14 months I did good work towards the state's development. I'm satisfied,'' the JDS leader said.

 

Speaking about the state of politics in the country, Kumaraswamy said, ''I'm observing where today's politics is going. It's not for good people, it's about caste infatuation. Don't bring in my family. I'm done. Let me live in peace. I don't have to continue in politics. I did well when I was in power. I want space in people's heart.''

Speaking about his father, the former chief minister said that he was still fighting and trying to build the party even after he lost from Tumkur parliamentary seat in the general elections.

 

Kumaraswamy resigned as Karnataka chief minister on July 26 after the coalition government lost the trust vote, which got 99 votes as against 105. 

Following his resignation, BJP leader BS Yediyurappa took oath as the new chief minister of the state.

The coalition became a minority after 17 rebel MLAs from Congress and JD(S) withdrew support and were subsequently disqualified by then-Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar under the anti-defection law. 

HD KumaraswamyKarnatakaCongressJDSBJP
