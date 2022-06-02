हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
hijab row

Hijab row back in Karnataka, 6 girl students suspended, 12 sent back for wearing hijab

Dakshina Kannada: Authorities in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Thursday suspended 6 students for wearing hijab despite several warnings to them. In another instance, 12 students were sent back for wearing hijab while attending classes.

Six girl students of the Uppinangadi Government Pre University College have been suspended for repeatedly violating hijab guidelines. The principal of the college took the decision to suspend the students after holding a meeting with college lecturers.

The 6 girl students were informed about the government order and the decision of the High Court prohibiting wearing of hijab in classrooms.

Though the authorities of Mangaluru University College near Hampanakatte have been sending back students wearing hijab, 16 girl students who came wearing hijab on Thursday demanded that they should be allowed to attend classes.

The college principal denied their entry into classrooms and sent them back. The decision was taken in the Syndicate meeting. The students had also gone to the District Commissioner`s office and had complained about not being allowed to attend classes while wearing hijab.

The DC had counselled them to follow the rules of the government and the court order. However, the students did not budge and came to the college on Thursday wearing a hijab. The hijab row, started by 6 students of Udupi Pre-University Government Girl`s College, became a raging controversy in the state making international headlines. 

The Special Bench of the High Court, which was constituted to hear the matter, ruled against wearing any religious symbols including hijab in classrooms. The court had also dismissed the petition filed by students seeking permission to wear hijab in schools.

 

