Two Muslim women harassed for buying clothes from Hindu-owned shop in Karnataka, video goes viral

Davangre: In a highly condemnable incident, two Muslim women were targeted by a group of men from their community for buying clothes from a Hindu’s shop in Karnataka’s Davangre.

A video of the shameful incident has also gone viral on various social media platforms.

In the viral video, a group of Muslim youths can be seen harassing two Muslim women for buying clothes for Ramzan from a non-Muslim shop in Davanagere.

The video shows Muslim men shouting at the women to return back the clothes.

As the women stepped out from the store named BS Channabassapa and Sons, the two women were surrounded by a group of Muslim men who shouted at the women to return back the clothes.

The angry mob also snatched their shopping bag and forced them to board an auto-rickshaw to return back to their homes.

They questioned the women for buying clothes from the particular shop and also asked why they were out for shopping when the clerics have announced not to shop this Ramzan.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shobha Karandlaje asked, “Whether Karnataka is an Islamic Republic!!!???”

Whether Karnataka is an Islamic Republic!!!??? Radicals threatening Muslim women for purchasing garments from a Hindu's shop in Davangere! These religious extremists who are enforcing sharia in a democratic nation must be given the taste of Indian law!@AmitShah @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/Swviv3Uzrw — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) May 17, 2020

While expressing her views on Twitter, Karandlaje demanded strict action against the ‘radicals’.

Meanwhile, the cops who yesterday downplayed the incident, said they have registered a case against all those who were seen in the viral video and that they will be question soon.