/Karnataka HC sets aside relief to Embassy Developments in Rs 3000-crore land dispute, sends matter back for fresh hearing

Bengaluru: In a setback for Embassy East Business Park Ltd (EEBPL), a subsidiary of the Embassy Developments Limited, the Karnataka High Court set aside a vacation bench order that had quashed a notice issued by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) for resumption of a controversial 78-acre land parcel in Whitefield.
The matter has been posted to the regular roster bench for fresh consideration.
Reviving all interim orders that were in force before the vacation bench’s May 12 ruling, a division bench led by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru allowed a writ appeal filed by one Tejraj Gulecha and restored the original writ petition before a single judge bench.
The dispute involves a prime 78-acre land parcel in Whitefield’s Kadugodi Industrial Area, which is valued at over Rs 3,000 crore, after 25 acres were transferred to US semiconductor equipment manufacturer Lam Research in a transaction reportedly worth about Rs 1,125 crore.
During arguments, counsel appearing for the petitioner questioned how the matter came to be heard during the summer vacation despite an earlier direction that it be listed after reopening of the court after summer vacations . The appellant’s lawyers argued that the vacation bench had proceeded without notice to necessary parties and relied upon a “self-serving affidavit” filed by an officer of the EEBPL without an authorising board resolution.
The appellant also alleged foulplay and irregularities, including the replacement of the KIADB chief executive officer shortly before the matter was taken up and concerns that the impugned order could facilitate the creation of third-party rights over the disputed land.
A major issue before the division bench was the justification for urgency. Chief Justice Bakhru questioned the necessity of obtaining substantive relief from a vacation court by observing that vacation benches are generally meant to address urgent ad-interim matters rather than finally adjudicate writ petitions involving public interest questions.
The court was informed that previous assurances had been given that no coercive action would be taken and that no third-party rights would be created pending adjudication. Counsel for the appellant argued that in such circumstances, no extraordinary urgency existed warranting intervention during the vacation period.
After hearing the parties, the bench set aside the May 12 order and restored the writ proceedings before the regular bench. The court clarified that it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the dispute or on the appellant’s locus standi, leaving all questions open for determination by the single judge.
Embassy Developments had earlier informed stock exchanges that the May 12 order was a win for the company and allowed it to retain possession of the land. With that order now set aside, the status of the Whitefield property, including the 25 acres earmarked for Lam Research’s proposed investment, is under judicial review.
Embassy Developments and EEBPL continue to assert that the resumption order dated March 16, 2026 is liable to be set aside on merits. The company said it is waiting for a copy of the June 15 order. Once received, the they will examine it and take appropriate legal steps to defend their stand and protect their interests in the ongoing proceedings.
The company further clarified that, as per the present order, the matter has been restored for fresh consideration on merits before the regular bench. It said that no final decision has been taken on the validity of the resumption order. It said it is confident of their position and will continue to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights.
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