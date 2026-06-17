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  • /Karnataka HC sets aside relief to Embassy Developments in Rs 3000-crore land dispute, sends matter back for fresh hearing

Karnataka HC sets aside relief to Embassy Developments in Rs 3000-crore land dispute, sends matter back for fresh hearing

The matter has been posted to the regular roster bench for fresh consideration.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 05:08 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 05:09 AM IST
Karnataka HC sets aside relief to Embassy Developments in Rs 3000-crore land dispute, sends matter back for fresh hearing
Image Credit: Representational image (ANI)

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