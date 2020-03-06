हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Road accident

12 killed in road accident on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway

12 people including a one-year-old boy were killed in a road accident in Byaladakere village on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway on Friday (March 6, 2020). The accident took place after the speeding cars collided with each other and turned turtle.

12 killed in road accident on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway

Byaladakere: 12 people including a one-year-old boy were killed in a road accident in Byaladakere village on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway on Friday (March 6, 2020). The accident took place after the speeding cars collided with each other and turned turtle.

According to reports, four passengers were travelling to Dharmasthala in a Brezza car which got collided with a Tavera car going towards Bengaluru via Hosur. The passengers in Tavera were residents of Tamil Nadu.

The mishap happened near Balyadkere village of Kunigal taluk in Tumkur District of Karnataka.

(More details awaited)

Tags:
Road accidentBengaluru-Mangaluru national highwayByaladakere village accident
Next
Story

Karnataka: CBI arrests six accussed in BJP Zila Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda muder case

Must Watch

PT10M17S

DNA: Nirbhaya gang-rape murder case convicts to be hanged on March 20