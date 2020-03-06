12 killed in road accident on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway

Byaladakere: 12 people including a one-year-old boy were killed in a road accident in Byaladakere village on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway on Friday (March 6, 2020). The accident took place after the speeding cars collided with each other and turned turtle.

According to reports, four passengers were travelling to Dharmasthala in a Brezza car which got collided with a Tavera car going towards Bengaluru via Hosur. The passengers in Tavera were residents of Tamil Nadu.

The mishap happened near Balyadkere village of Kunigal taluk in Tumkur District of Karnataka.

(More details awaited)