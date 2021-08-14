हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka

Amid discontent among MLAs in Karnataka, CM Bommai holds discussions with Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai met with former CM B S Yediyurappa to discuss the issue of discontentment among certain BJP ministers and legislators over the allocation of portfolios during the recent Cabinet expansion.

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai called on his predecessor B S Yediyurappa on Saturday and discussed the issue of discontentment among certain BJP ministers and legislators over the Cabinet expansion and allocation of portfolios.

Apart from the disgruntlement, the two leaders also discussed the prevailing political situation in the state in the meeting at Yediyurappa's residence which lasted for nearly 30 minutes, PTI quoted sources as saying. Several leaders and ministers openly expressed displeasure over the allotment of portfolios while some want more important ministries some are unhappy to not have been included. 

The CM said he will have to speak to his "higher-ups" to resolve the demands put forth by the sulking minister. Bommai had taken over the reigns of Chief Ministership on July 28 two days after BS Yediyurappa had resigned from the post. 

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Krishnaraja in Mysuru district and former Minister Ramadas and MLC Yogeeshwara called on Bommai on Saturday. Though, Yogeeshwara denied any discontentment. "I am a party worker and work accordingly," he told reporters.

On August 4, Bommai expanded his cabinet by inducting 29 new ministers. “(The) 29 ministers will be inducted into the new cabinet and there will be no Deputy Chief Ministers,” Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had told PTI.

Karnataka
