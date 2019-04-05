Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency

Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments – K. R. Puram, Byatarayanapura, Yeshvanthapura, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleshwaram, Hebbal and Pulakeshinagar.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, D. V. Sadananda Gowda of the Bharatiya Janata Party – roared to victory by winning by a margin of over 2.29 lakh votes. He had defeated C. Narayanaswamy of the Indian National Congress. Gowda had secured 718326 votes while Narayanaswamy got 488562 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 53.63 percent across 2363 polling stations. Nandini Ala of the Janata Dal (Secular) and V. Balakrishnan of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the year 2009, D. B. Chandre Gowda of the BJP won with a margin of over 59 thousand votes. He defeated C. K. Jaffer Sharief of the Indian National Congress. While Gowda secured 452920 votes Sharief managed to get 393255 votes.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Padmaa K. Bhat of the Bahujan Samaj Party and R. Surendra Babu of the Janata Dal (Secular).