हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bengaluru

Bengaluru biker riding at almost 300 kmph arrested for high-speeding, bike seized

The detainee was reportedly riding his Yamaha sports bike at the Electronic City flyover.

Bengaluru biker riding at almost 300 kmph arrested for high-speeding, bike seized

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru city has traced and arrested a bike rider who was speeding at a flyover at almost 300 kmph .

The rider got into the limelight when a video of him riding the bike at a top speed of 299 kmph got viral on social media platforms, the same video that also led to his arrest.

The detainee was reportedly riding his Yamaha sports bike at the Electronic City flyover.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police, said, "The CCB has traced the rider and seized his Yamaha 1000 CC bike."

A cop at the Bengaluru City Police also tweeted, "This beast oversped right into our custody. It's resting now."

Meanwhile, the lockdown in the Bengaluru city that was imposed on July 15 due to the rising number COVID-19 infections, will end tomorrow (July 22).

Tags:
BengaluruCentral Crime Branch Bengaluru cityBike riderYamaha 1000
Next
Story

Bengaluru, other parts of Karnataka to not have any more coronavirus COVID-19 lockdowns, says CM BS Yediyurappa
  • 11,55,191Confirmed
  • 28,084Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M43S

Mumbai EDITION: Major news of the day from Mumbai