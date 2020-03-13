Breaking news: Karnataka bans public gathering, cancels leaves of health dept staff amid coronavirus outbreak

Bengaluru: After Karnatka reported one death and six positive cases due to coronavirus, the state government on Friday (March 13, 2020) declared the closure of all malls, cinema halls, pubs, wedding ceremonies and other public gatherings for one week.

The government has also cancelled the leaves of all health staff due to coronavirus emergency and issued and ordered saying, ''Leave of all the health staffs is cancelled and also order is issued to work on all general holidays till further directions.''

The order applies to all government hospital doctors, nurses, medical staff and contract workers across the state. According to the order, government hospital employees cannot take leave until the outbreak subsides.

In a meeting headed by Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department Jawaid Akhtar, the government also issued advisory to put 14 days home quarantine for all international passengers, arriving in Karnataka from all COVID-19 affected countries.

Earlier, the Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar had also announced the closure of schools for students of standard 1 to 6 and study holiday for students of standard 7 to 9 from March 13.

Coronavirus positive cases rose to six in Karnataka On Thursday (March 12, 2020) said Karnataka Health department. The statement read, "The 76-year-old man from Kalburgi who passed away and was a suspected COVID 19 patient has been Confirmed for COVID 19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol are being carried out. Telangana government has also been informed since he went to a private hospital there."

There have been 76 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India. Even a three-year-old has tested positive in Kerala, who had a travel history to Italy with parents.