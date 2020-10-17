Centre's high-level teams arrive in Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal to check surge in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has deputed high-level Central teams to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal amid the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in the recent days in these states.

Each team comprises of a Jt Secretary (nodal officer for the respective State), one public health expert to look after the public health aspects, one clinician to look after infection prevention practices, clinical management protocol being followed by the State.

The teams will support the State efforts towards strengthening coronavirus containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases.

The Central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

The total cases in Kerala are 3,17,929 which form 4.3% of the total cases of India. The cases per Million stand at 8,906. The total number of recovered cases is 2,22,231 and the active cases are 94,609 (comprising 11.8% of the total national figure). Total deaths in the State are 1,089 with Case Fatality Rate of 0.34% and Deaths Per Million of 31. The TPM of Kerala stands at 53,518 and positivity rate is 16.6%.

As per the Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday (October 17, 2020), Karnataka has a total of 1,12,446 active cases. 6,28,588 patients have recovered in the State and it has also reported a total of 10,356 fatalities.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, has 21,381 active COVID-19 cases and 1,46,185 total number of recoveries. It has also witnessed a total of 1,723 coronavirus related deaths.

West Bengal has 32,500 active cases, while 2,74,757 have recovered to date. The State has also reported 5,931 casualties.

Chhattisgarh has 27,693 active cases and 1,26,869 coronavirus recoveries. There have been 1,425 deaths in the State.

