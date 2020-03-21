हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
janata curfew

Coronavirus COVID-19: BS Yediyurappa asks citizens to make Janata Curfew a success

Earlier on March 19, PM Modi asked the nation to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am-9 pm on March 22 to curb COVID-19 spread.

IANS photo

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday (March 21, 2020) appealed to everyone to be responsible citizens of Karnataka and to pledge to make Janata Curfew a success by staying indoors from 7 am to 9 pm this Sunday amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Yediyurappa also added, "This one deed will go a long way in curbing the spread of Coronavirus in our state and country. Please remember to practice social distancing now otherwise as well."

Karnataka CM took to Twitter and said, "Let us all, as responsible citizens of Karnataka, pledge to make #JanataCurfew a success by staying indoors from 7 am to 9 pm this Sunday. This one deed will go a long way in curbing the spread of #Coronavirus in our state and country. Please remember to practice #SocialDistancingNow otherwise as well.

 

