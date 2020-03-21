Coronavirus COVID-19: BS Yediyurappa asks citizens to make Janata Curfew a success

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday (March 21, 2020) appealed to everyone to be responsible citizens of Karnataka and to pledge to make Janata Curfew a success by staying indoors from 7 am to 9 pm this Sunday amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Yediyurappa also added, "This one deed will go a long way in curbing the spread of Coronavirus in our state and country. Please remember to practice social distancing now otherwise as well."

Let us all, as responsible citizens of Karnataka, pledge to make #JanataCurfew a success by staying indoors from 7 am to 9pm this Sunday. This one deed will go a long way in curbing the spread of #Coronavirus in our state and country#FightagainstCoronavirus#Covid_19Karnataka — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) March 21, 2020

Earlier on March 19, PM Modi asked the nation to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am-9 pm on March 22 to curb COVID-19 spread.