EC flying squad conducts surprise check on former Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa's luggage

Karnataka: A team of Election Commission flying squad conducted a surprise check on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa's luggage while he was boarding a helicopter in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

A video posted by news agency ANI shows that the team rushed to the helicopter Yeddyurappa had boarded and checked the bags he was carrying with him.

Karnataka: Election Commission flying squad checks luggage of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa at helipad in Shivamogga. pic.twitter.com/a5KCj2VY84 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2019

The Income Tax Department and the Election Commission have been conducting a series pre-poll raids on several top leaders in Karnataka. On Tuesday, the I-T department also conducted raids on premises of close aids of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Mandya, Hassan and Bengaluru.

Earlier this month, Kumaraswamy's vehicle was also stopped for checking by the poll body flying squad.

In the Lok Sabha election 2019, Karnataka will vote in the second and third phases - April 18 and April 23, respectively.