EC flying squad conducts surprise check on former Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa's luggage

Yeddyurappa was boarding a helicopter in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

EC flying squad conducts surprise check on former Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa&#039;s luggage
Image courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Karnataka: A team of Election Commission flying squad conducted a surprise check on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa's luggage while he was boarding a helicopter in Shivamogga on Tuesday. 

A video posted by news agency ANI shows that the team rushed to the helicopter Yeddyurappa had boarded and checked the bags he was carrying with him. 

The Income Tax Department and the Election Commission have been conducting a series pre-poll raids on several top leaders in Karnataka. On Tuesday, the I-T department also conducted raids on premises of close aids of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Mandya, Hassan and Bengaluru.

Earlier this month, Kumaraswamy's vehicle was also stopped for checking by the poll body flying squad. 

In the Lok Sabha election 2019, Karnataka will vote in the second and third phases - April 18 and April 23, respectively. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019BS YeddyurappaBJPBharatiya Janata Party
