It’s Centre vs Karnataka now! Plea in Supreme Court against High Court order to supply 1200 MT oxygen

President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee D K Shivakumar questioned the silence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other BJP MPs in the matter.

New Delhi: The central government on Thursday (May 6) moved the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court order asking it to provide 1200 MT liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to the state.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah to stay the high court order, saying it would “result in the total collapse of the system”.

He argued that the high court “passed directions which, if fulfilled, will have a cascading effect and result in the total collapse of the system in its fight against the ongoing second wave of COVID-19”, Bar and Bench reported.

The plea said that the order "would ultimately lead to mismanagement of resources and create a further chaotic environment in an already overburdened system".

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress in Karnataka hit out at the Centre and the state government on the issue.

President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee D K Shivakumar questioned the silence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other BJP MPs in the matter.

“Shocked to see the Central Govt moving the SC challenging the Karnataka HC order to supply 1200 MT of Oxygen to the state. Projected demand is 1471 MT but central allocation is only 865 MT. Will CM @BSYBJP & BJP MPs remain mute spectators when people are dying of Oxygen shortage?” he tweeted.

Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to increase the quota of oxygen for the state to 1200 metric tonnes for the next four days amid rising demand due to COVID-19 surge.

It has also asked the state government to submit a projected estimate of oxygen required for the next week.

