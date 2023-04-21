Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Class 12th Board Results To Be Declared Today On karresults.nic.in, Steps To Download Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023: The Department of Pre-University Education will declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 today. According to the official schedule released by the department, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results will be announced on April 21, 2023. The news conference will begin at 10 a.m. From 11 a.m. onwards, the result link will be available for all applicants to check their scores. The Karnataka PUC exam was held at various exam locations throughout the state from March 9 to March 29, 2023. On all days, the exam was held in a single shift from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. According to media reports, over 7 lakh applicants took the Karnataka PUC II examination.

Candidates must achieve a minimum of 25% marks in all subjects and 11 marks in the practical test to pass the Karnataka Pre-University Certificate Examination, while students must obtain a minimum of 35% marks in the Maths examination.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023: Here's how to download

Visit the official site of karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students who registered for the exam should have their registration number/roll number and date of birth ready in order to verify and obtain their results via the official website or by SMS.