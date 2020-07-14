Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020 declared on website, check karresults.nic.in

The results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC(Pre-University Course) board exams or class 12 board exams has been declared on Tuesday (July 14) at on the official website karresults.nic.in. The results were first declared via SMS at 11.30 am.

A total of 5.95 lakh students who had appeared in the class 12 exams.

Here's how to check Karnataka PUC-II (Pre-University Course) board exams result online:

Step 1: Visit the official site link at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC result’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be available on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a hard copy for further need.

To get the result via SMS service follow this simple steps:

Step 1: Go to message or SMS application on your mobile phone

Step 2: To get Karnataka 12th Results 2020, type KAR12<Registration Number> on a blank message

Step 3: Send the typed message to 56263