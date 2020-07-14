हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020 to be announced in a few hours; check at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020 declared on website, check karresults.nic.in

The results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC(Pre-University Course) board exams or class 12 board exams has been declared on Tuesday (July 14) at on the official website karresults.nic.in. The results were first declared via SMS at 11.30 am.

Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020 declared on website, check karresults.nic.in

The results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC(Pre-University Course) board exams or class 12 board exams has been declared on Tuesday (July 14) at on the official website karresults.nic.in. The results were first declared via SMS at 11.30 am.

A total of 5.95 lakh students who had appeared in the class 12 exams. 

Here's how to check Karnataka PUC-II (Pre-University Course) board exams result online:

Step 1: Visit the official site link at karresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page click on ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC result’ link.
Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.
Step 4: Click on submit.
Step 5: Your result will be available on the screen.
Step 6: Download the result and keep a hard copy for further need.

To get the result via SMS service follow this simple steps:

Step 1: Go to message or SMS application on your mobile phone
Step 2: To get Karnataka 12th Results 2020, type KAR12<Registration Number> on a blank message
Step 3: Send the typed message to 56263

Tags:
Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020 to be announced in a few hours; check at karresults.nic.in
Next
Story

Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020 result declared; check details here
  • 9,06,752Confirmed
  • 23,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M43S

Watch: Press Conference of UP police ADG on Vikas Dubey encounter