Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020 result declared; check details here

The results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC(Pre-University Course) board exams or class 12 board exams has been declared on Tuesday (July 14) at 11.30 am via SMS.

Students who had registered their mobile number will first get their result alert on their mobile phones and on the Suvidya portal at result.bspucpa.com. The Karnataka government will also release the result on the website karresults.nic.in after 12 noon.

Here's how to check Karnataka PUC-II (Pre-University Course) board exams result online:

Step 1: Visit the official site link at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC result’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be available on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a hard copy for further need.

To get the result via SMS service follow this simple steps:

Step 1: Go to message or SMS application on your mobile phone

Step 2: To get Karnataka 12th Results 2020, type KAR12<Registration Number> on a blank message

Step 3: Send the typed message to 56263

Earlier, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced that the students who appeared for all the papers in the First PU Examination but had failed in some subjects will be given general promotion.

In 2019, Karnataka 2nd PUC result recorded an overall pass percentage of 61.73 per cent. Science students had recorded 66.58 passing percentage, commerce students had 66.39% while arts had 50.53%.