Karnataka extends COVID-19 lockdown for two weeks till June 7

New Delhi: Karnataka extends the state-wide COVID-19 lockdown for two weeks till June 7, the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Friday saying that the decision has been taken after a meeting with officials and ministers.

A lockdown was first announced on May 10 which was in force till May 24. The government has now decided to extend the lockdown by another two weeks and the lockdown in Karnataka will be in force till 6 am on June 7.

All restrictions imposed earlier wil continue to be in place like public transportation, including RTC buses and Bangalore Metro services, will continue to remain prohibited.

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, and animal fodder will be allowed to function for four hours from 6 am to 10 am.

Movement on individuals is allowed in certain cases like emergencies, getting vaccinated or for the movement of those employed in essential services.

Meanwhile, it reported 32218 new COVID-19 cases, 52581 recoveries and 353 deaths in the last 24 hours on Friday.