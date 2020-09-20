Karnataka government prohibits students of Class 9 to 12 from visiting schools

Bengaluru: In a step to combat the spread of coronavirus, the Karnataka government on Saturday (September 20) prohibited Class 9 to 12 students from visiting schools and pre-university colleges to meet teachers, reported ANI.

According to a statement issued by the government, the students were earlier allowed by the education department to visit schools after COVID-19 cases in the state had come down.

However, as the pandemic continues to rage the state, the Karnataka government felt it was not safe to call students to colleges or schools to meet teachers, the statement stated.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in Karnataka stands at 5,11,34 which includes 98,564 are active, as 4,04,841 were discharged after treatment since March 8. The death toll rose to 7,922 across the southern state.

In Bengaluru Urban, recoveries were also more as 4,180 got discharged than 3,733 fresh cases registered, while 33 died of the infection during the day.

