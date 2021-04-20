Karnataka imposes night curfew from April 21, movie halls, malls and gyms to remain closed

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the state from April 21 till May 4, the curfew will come into force from 9 pm till 6 am and all essential services will be exempted during this time, as per the order from the state government.

Apart from the night curfew a a weekend curfew too will be imposed on Friday 9 pm till Monday 6 am, the decision was taken after hours of deliberation at an all-party meeting convened by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala which was attended by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The Karnataka government also issued fresh guidelines to fight the second wave of pandemic.

The state government said that the movie halls, shopping malls, gyms, yoga centres, amusement parks etc. will remain closed.

Moreover, the administration has also decided to shut all educational institutions, including coaching classes, and shifted classes online.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gatherings, other gatherings and large congregations are also prohibited.

Restaurant and eateries permitted to operate but only take home (parcel) is allowed.

All construction activities, civil repair activities are permitted. Work pertaining to pre-monsoon preparation are permitted.

Marriages permitted strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behavior (CAB) with maximum ol 50 people. Funerals to be allowed with maximum of 20 people.

Meanwhile, the state reported 21,794 new cases and 149 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total caseload to 11,98,644 while the death toll stands at 13,646.