Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th results 2020: Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar clarifies on the date

Giving clarification on the Karnataka Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) Exam Results states education Minister Suresh Kumar on Friday said that the result will not be announced on August 7. Prior to his clarification, several media reports claimed that the Karnataka Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) Exam Results 2020 will be out today.

Taking to Facebook, Minister Suresh Kumar further said that the result date is not yet fixed. Once declared the results will be available on Board's official website - karresults.nic.in.

It may be recalled that few weeks ago Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had said that KSEEB would annnounce Karnataka SSLC results 2020 in the first week of August.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find Direct Link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Input your exam roll number and other details asked on the page

Step 4: Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them on the website

Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2020 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download PDF Softcopy or take a printout for future reference