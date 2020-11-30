हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka

Karnataka local body poll 2020 dates out; elections to be held in 2 phases

Terms of gram panchayats ended in June and elections to gram panchayats were to be held this year but had to be postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. 

Karnataka local body poll 2020 dates out; elections to be held in 2 phases
File Photo

BENGALURU: The state Election Commission of Karnataka on Monday (November 30) announced that all local body elections in the state will be held in two phases on December 22 and 27, an ANI report said. The poll panel announced that the counting of votes will take place on December 30.

Terms of gram panchayats ended in June and elections to gram panchayats were to be held this year but had to be postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report, some 5,800 gram panchayats are to face elections.

