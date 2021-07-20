Karnataka PUC 2nd year result 2021: Link to be activated at karresults.nic.in shortly

New Delhi: The wait of over 5 lakh students will come to an end on Tuesday (July 20) as the Department of Pre-University Exams (PUE), Karnataka will declare the results for the Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam at 4 pm. Students can check their results at the official website – karresults.nic.in once the result link is activated at 4:30 pm.

The Karnataka state government had decided to promote all candidates without conducting examinations, in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. A special evaluation criterion was devised to calculate the 2nd year PUC results. As per the criteria, 45 per cent weightage will be given to marks scored for SSLC (class 10), 45 per cent to I PU marks and 10 per cent to the internal assessment marks of II PU.

For admissions to colleges, stduents will have to appear for CET or common entrance exams. The application process for admission to undergraaduate courses in Karnataka-based colleges will remain open till 6 pm today at kea.kar.nic.in. Exams are scheudled to be held from August 28 to August 30.

The Karnataka pre-university exam (PUE) has decided not to declare any merit list and subsequently this year, toppers will not be announced. It is expected that just like SSLC for PUC 2nd too Karnataka will pass all students. Moreover, students have been asked not to go to schools to check results.