हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Karnataka: Two suspected cases of AY.4.2 COVID-19 variant identified in Bengaluru

Health department officials said both the affected persons are asymptomatic.

Karnataka: Two suspected cases of AY.4.2 COVID-19 variant identified in Bengaluru
File Photo (ANI)

Bengaluru: Two suspected cases of AY.4.2 variant of the novel coronavirus have been identified and the samples have been sent to a laboratory for genome sequencing, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

"There are two suspected cases of AY.4.2 variant of viruses and I have instructed my department to send the samples for genomic sequencing for confirmation," Sudhakar told reporters.

Health department officials said the samples have been sent to the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bengaluru for testing. They also said both the affected persons are from Bengaluru and are asymptomatic.

They said the AY.4.2 is said to be a Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom.

Speaking about Karnataka's preparedness, Sudhakar said the state has started genome sequencing and have set up six-seven (genome) labs in the state.

The minister said whenever a new variant emerges, the state can immediately get the advice of the experts and discuss with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

Regarding the new variant creating fresh trouble in the UK, he said he will speak to the chairperson of the Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 on it. He also said that studies are underway to find out what variant it is.

Sudhakar claimed those who have received two doses of the COVID vaccine need not be afraid of the virus as it will have little effect on them.

The minister said there was no need to panic as the state government has taken enough steps to check the spread of the disease.

ALSO READ  |  Karnataka schools reopen for class 1 to 5 students adhering to COVID-19 guidelines

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19KarnatakaAY.4.2 variantCoronavirus
Next
Story

Law preventing demolition of religious structures on govt property comes into effect in Karnataka

Must Watch

PT14M8S

DNA: Which Indian fueled Shami's fake trolling, a conspiracy of Pakistan?