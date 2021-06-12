Karnataka to ease COVID-19 curbs from June 14, night and weekend curfew to continue

New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Friday announced that COVID-19 restrixtions in the state will be eased further in the 19 districts, including Bengaluru Urban from June 14.

The relaxations will be in force till June 21 after which revised guidelines may be issued depending on the COVID-19 situation in these districts, the government was quoted as saying by ANI.

Karnataka government allows economic and other activities in a graded manner w.e.f. 6 am of June 14 to 6 am of June 21, wherein weekend and night curfew are proposed to be imposed. pic.twitter.com/eWI3SXwqRn — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

While bars and pubs can resume to sell liquor bottles only as takeaway, standalone liquor shops have been allowed to open from 6am to 2pm. Earlier, these shops were allowed to operate from 6am to 10am.

Optical shops have been allowed to reopen between 6am and 2pm.

The revised Unlock 1.0 guidelines announced by the state said regional transport offices (RTOs), tahsildar, taluk and all other offices of the revenue department, housing, cooperation and Nabard have been allowed to function with 50% staff.

However, the night curfew would continue be in force every night between 7 pm to 5 am while weekend curfew will be in force from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21.