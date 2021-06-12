हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Karnataka to ease COVID-19 curbs from June 14, night and weekend curfew to continue

The Karnataka government on Friday announced more relaxations from June 14 in the 19 districts, including Bengaluru Urban, where Covid positivity rate has fallen below 5%. 

Karnataka to ease COVID-19 curbs from June 14, night and weekend curfew to continue

New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Friday announced that COVID-19 restrixtions in the state will be eased further in the 19 districts, including Bengaluru Urban from June 14.

The relaxations will be in force till June 21 after which revised guidelines may be issued depending on the COVID-19 situation in these districts, the government was quoted as saying by ANI.

While bars and pubs can resume to sell liquor bottles only as takeaway, standalone liquor shops have been allowed to open from 6am to 2pm. Earlier, these shops were allowed to operate from 6am to 10am.

Optical shops have been allowed to reopen between 6am and 2pm.

The revised Unlock 1.0 guidelines announced by the state said regional transport offices (RTOs), tahsildar, taluk and all other offices of the revenue department, housing, cooperation and Nabard have been allowed to function with 50% staff. 

However, the night curfew would continue be in force every night between 7 pm to 5 am while weekend curfew will be in force from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19lockdown 2021lockdown 2.0Karnataka
Next
Story

Will continue as Karnataka CM for next two years, says BS Yediyurappa

Must Watch

PT3M24S

Alliance between Akali Dal and BSP in Punjab