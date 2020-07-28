KSEEB class 10th results 2020 to announced in coming days; visit karresults.nic.in to check scorecards

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will most likely announce the Karnataka SSLC class 10th result 2020 in the first week of August. The results will be announced on the board's official website - karresults.nic.in.

In case the KSEEB official website crashes down or gets slow, students can check their score on alternative website - kseeb.kar.nic.in

Around 8.40 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams for Class 10 in 2020.

On July 20, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had said that Karnataka SSLC results 2020 will be announced in the first week of August. Kumar had also said that the process of evaluation of exam papers will be completed in 10 days.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find Direct Link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Input your exam roll number and other details asked on the page

Step 4: Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them on the website

Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2020 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download PDF Softcopy or take printout for future reference

Notably, the Karnataka government had decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class X board exams from June 25 amid COVID-19 fears despite strong opposition from the Congress and JD(S) to postpone the exams due to coronavirus outbreak.

The Karnataka Board has also deployed over 1 lakh officials to conduct the exams. Students followed COVID-19 measures like one student per bench and cap on their number per classroom.