Karnataka live updates: CM Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS government faces trust vote

A day after Vidhana Soudha witnessed uproar, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS government faces trust vote on the floor of the House on Friday. On Thursday, the Assembly witnessed blame game by members of the ruling coalition as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar adjourned the House for a day, members of the BJP staged protest and later decided to sit on an overnight dharna at the Vidhana Soudha.

Following the adjournment, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala wrote a letter to Chief Minister Kumaraswamy and asked him to prove his government’s strength in the Assembly by Friday afternoon. He set a deadline of 1.30 pm for Kumaraswamy to face the floor test. As the Assembly session began on Thursday, Kumaraswamy moved a one-line motion seeking a vote of confidence. However, what followed was an intense debate wherein the two sides accused each other of horse-trading and conspiring to destabilise the government in Karnataka. During the debate, BJP-led opposition alleged that the coalition government was trying to prolong the debate in a last ditch effort to shore up its numbers.