Karnataka political crisis live updates: Sources say ministerial berths offered to dissenting MLAs

Eight Congress and three JDS MLAs have tendered their resignations in Karnataka, prompting both parties to get into a huddle in a bid to save the coalition government.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 7, 2019 - 12:49
Comments |
ANI Photo

Congress and Janata Dal Secular's coalition government is facing a clear and present danger of collapsing after 11 MLAs from both parties tendered their resignations. While the resignations have not yet been accepted by Speaker KR Ramesh, the fate of the state government, already on sticky wicket due to reported in-fighting, hangs in the balance.

Both Congress and JDS have begun working overtime to ensure that the coalition government does not come apart at the seams. The dissenting MLAs, however, took a chartered flight to Mumbai late on Saturday night and are expected to stay here for at least a couple of days. CM HD Kumaraswamy, on a private visit to the United States, is expected to return to Karnataka later on Sunday even as Congress has parachuted several of its top state leaders to address the crisis. Most of these leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Randeep Singh Surjewala, have pointed the accusatory finger towards the Bharatiya Janata Party which was the single-largest party after the state election.

Catch all the latest and live updates from the developments from Sunday (July 7) here:

7 July 2019, 12:44 PM

Sources tell Zee News' Jaipal Sharma that offers of ministerial berths have been made to dissenting MLAs. Some of these MLAs have reportedly agreed to reconsider their resignations.

7 July 2019, 12:27 PM

BJP's Pralhad Joshi reportedly at the Sofitel Hotel where the eight Congress MLAs from Karnataka are staying.

Mahendra Singhi of Congress was also seen at the hotel a short while back. "I only met Ramesh Jarkiholi. I have not met any other MLAs. I won't say anything about what I don't know," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

7 July 2019, 12:26 PM

Top leaders of Congress' Karnataka state unit meet Deve Gowda.

 

 

7 July 2019, 12:24 PM

BJP's Pralhad Joshi says Congress is conspiring against JDS. He adds that the current political developments in the state have been engineered by Siddaramaiah and that Congress is against Deve Gowda, his son and CM HD Kumaraswamy as well as their JDS party.

7 July 2019, 12:22 PM

Former CM  Siddaramaiah has said that the state government faces no threat of collapsing. "Everything is fine. There is no need to worry."

 

 

7 July 2019, 12:21 PM

Mallikarjun Kharge blames BJP for political turmoil in Karnataka. Full report here.

BS Yeddyurappa says BJP will wait and watch. Full report here.

7 July 2019, 12:19 PM

A plethora of reasons could have prompted the dissenting MLAs from both Congress and JDS to resign. Full report here.

7 July 2019, 12:18 PM

The eight Congress MLAs who tendered their resignations are currently staying in Mumbai's Sofitel Hotel. It has been learnt that their rooms have been booked until Wednesday (July 10).

7 July 2019, 12:17 PM

The 11 MLAs who tendered their resignations yesterday are: AH Vishwanath, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Somashekar, Pratap Gouda Patil, Gopaliah, BC Patil, Mahesh Kumtahallli, Narayana Gowda, Byrati Basavaraj, Shivram Hebbar and Ramalinga Reddy.

