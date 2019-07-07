Karnataka political crisis live updates: Sources say ministerial berths offered to dissenting MLAs

7 July 2019, 12:44 PM
Sources tell Zee News' Jaipal Sharma that offers of ministerial berths have been made to dissenting MLAs. Some of these MLAs have reportedly agreed to reconsider their resignations.
7 July 2019, 12:27 PM
BJP's Pralhad Joshi reportedly at the Sofitel Hotel where the eight Congress MLAs from Karnataka are staying.
Mahendra Singhi of Congress was also seen at the hotel a short while back. "I only met Ramesh Jarkiholi. I have not met any other MLAs. I won't say anything about what I don't know," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
7 July 2019, 12:26 PM
Top leaders of Congress' Karnataka state unit meet Deve Gowda.
#Karnataka: Congress leader & Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar meets JD(S) leader & former PM, HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/zhJW6jPFb3
— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019
7 July 2019, 12:24 PM
BJP's Pralhad Joshi says Congress is conspiring against JDS. He adds that the current political developments in the state have been engineered by Siddaramaiah and that Congress is against Deve Gowda, his son and CM HD Kumaraswamy as well as their JDS party.
7 July 2019, 12:22 PM
Former CM Siddaramaiah has said that the state government faces no threat of collapsing. "Everything is fine. There is no need to worry."
Congress leader Siddaramaiah on political situation in #Karnataka : This clearly shows that BJP is behind all these defections. It is Operation Kamala...Everything is fine. Don't worry. Govt will survive, there is no threat to the govt. pic.twitter.com/3ZjPPj7IS8
— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019
7 July 2019, 12:21 PM
Mallikarjun Kharge blames BJP for political turmoil in Karnataka. Full report here.
BS Yeddyurappa says BJP will wait and watch. Full report here.
7 July 2019, 12:19 PM
A plethora of reasons could have prompted the dissenting MLAs from both Congress and JDS to resign. Full report here.
7 July 2019, 12:18 PM
The eight Congress MLAs who tendered their resignations are currently staying in Mumbai's Sofitel Hotel. It has been learnt that their rooms have been booked until Wednesday (July 10).
7 July 2019, 12:17 PM
The 11 MLAs who tendered their resignations yesterday are: AH Vishwanath, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Somashekar, Pratap Gouda Patil, Gopaliah, BC Patil, Mahesh Kumtahallli, Narayana Gowda, Byrati Basavaraj, Shivram Hebbar and Ramalinga Reddy.