Karnataka political crisis live updates: Sources say ministerial berths offered to dissenting MLAs

Congress and Janata Dal Secular's coalition government is facing a clear and present danger of collapsing after 11 MLAs from both parties tendered their resignations. While the resignations have not yet been accepted by Speaker KR Ramesh, the fate of the state government, already on sticky wicket due to reported in-fighting, hangs in the balance.

Both Congress and JDS have begun working overtime to ensure that the coalition government does not come apart at the seams. The dissenting MLAs, however, took a chartered flight to Mumbai late on Saturday night and are expected to stay here for at least a couple of days. CM HD Kumaraswamy, on a private visit to the United States, is expected to return to Karnataka later on Sunday even as Congress has parachuted several of its top state leaders to address the crisis. Most of these leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Randeep Singh Surjewala, have pointed the accusatory finger towards the Bharatiya Janata Party which was the single-largest party after the state election.

