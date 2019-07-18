Karnataka political turmoil live updates: All eyes on crucial floor test

18 July 2019, 08:12 AM
It is a complex numbers game inside Karnataka Assembly that could decide the fate of the coalition government.
Click here to make sense of the mathematics at play.
18 July 2019, 07:57 AM
Not kept up with the political developments in Karnataka? Click here for a complete recap.
18 July 2019, 07:56 AM
Ramalinga Reddy, a key face of dissent, said yesterday that he will vote for the Congress. He also said that he will remain in the party and take back his resignation.
While this may have come as some relief for the coalition in the state, clouds of uncertainty continue to hover stubbornly.
18 July 2019, 07:53 AM
Almost every effort made by both Congress and JDS to win back the support of the rebel MLAs proved to be unsuccessful.
Often the efforts made were even dramatic with DK Shivakumar of Congress being escorted out of a Mumbai hotel where many of the rebel MLAs were at. These MLAs had asked Mumbai Police for security and had stated that they feel threatened.
18 July 2019, 07:52 AM
The political situation in Karnataka has been extremely volatile since several Congress and JDS MLAs tendered their resignations. While both parties blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for engineering defects, the BJP hit back by saying that it had nothing to do with the decision of the dissenting MLAs.