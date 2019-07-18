close

Karnataka political turmoil live updates: All eyes on crucial floor test

Will HD Kumaraswamy's coalition government pass the floor test in Karnataka Assembly or does a dramatic exit lies round the corner?

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 08:12
ANI Photo

Bengaluru: After weeks of high-voltage political drama in the state of Karnataka which saw several MLAs tendering their resignations, the fate of the coalition government of Janata Dal Secular and Congress - one way or the other - could well be sealed on Thursday as it faces floor test inside the Vidhana Soudha. The outcome of the floor test could decide if HD Kumaraswamy remains as the Karnataka Chief Minister or if his 13-month tenure - marked with in-fighting, suspicion, allegations and even tears - will come to a shattering end.

Kumaraswamy himself has left nothing to chance and issued whip to party MLAs - including the ones who have dissented, to be present in the Assembly for the floor test. He has even warned that if MLAs do not attend the House and if they vote against the party, action under the Anti-Defection Law will be initiated against them. This despite Supreme Court on Wednesday stating that it is not mandatory for any of the dissenting MLAs to attend the House proceedings.

The top court had also said that Speaker Ramesh Kumar cannot be given a time frame within which to decide on the resignations of Congress and JDS MLAs who have so far remained adamant that they will not reconsider their decision. Only Ramalinga Reddy of Congress has said that he will withdraw his resignation and said that his previous decision was due to internal reasons.

It promises to be a tense Thursday in Karnataka politics as the entire country keeps a close watch on the proceedings.

Here are the live and latest updates:

18 July 2019, 08:12 AM

It is a complex numbers game inside Karnataka Assembly that could decide the fate of the coalition government.

Click here to make sense of the mathematics at play.

18 July 2019, 07:57 AM

Not kept up with the political developments in Karnataka? Click here for a complete recap.

18 July 2019, 07:56 AM

Ramalinga Reddy, a key face of dissent, said yesterday that he will vote for the Congress. He also said that he will remain in the party and take back his resignation.

While this may have come as some relief for the coalition in the state, clouds of uncertainty continue to hover stubbornly.

18 July 2019, 07:53 AM

Almost every effort made by both Congress and JDS to win back the support of the rebel MLAs proved to be unsuccessful.

Often the efforts made were even dramatic with DK Shivakumar of Congress being escorted out of a Mumbai hotel where many of the rebel MLAs were at. These MLAs had asked Mumbai Police for security and had stated that they feel threatened.

18 July 2019, 07:52 AM

The political situation in Karnataka has been extremely volatile since several Congress and JDS MLAs tendered their resignations. While both parties blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for engineering defects, the BJP hit back by saying that it had nothing to do with the decision of the dissenting MLAs.

