Live Updates | Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Karnataka 12th Board Result To Be Released Today- Check Latest Updates Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Live: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will announce Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 on April 21, 2023 at the official website. All appeared candidates can check their Karnataka Class 12 results at karresults.nic.in, the official portal of Karnataka Results. There will be a press conference where the results will be announced. The news conference will begin at 10 a.m. From 11 a.m. onwards, the result link will be available for all applicants to check their scores. The Karnataka PUC exam was held at various exam locations throughout the state from March 9 to March 29, 2023. On all days, the exam was held in a single shift from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. According to media reports, over 7 lakh applicants took the Karnataka PUC II examination.

Candidates must achieve a minimum of 25% marks in all subjects and 11 marks in the practical test to pass the Karnataka Pre-University Certificate Examination, while students must obtain a minimum of 35% marks in the Maths examination.

