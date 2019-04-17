Lok Sabha election 2019: 14 constituencies in Karnataka to vote in 2nd phase

As many as 13 states and union territories will participate in the second phase of voting in Lok Sabha election 2019 on Thursday (April 18). Of the 95 parliamentary constituencies, 14 are in Karnataka where the JDS, Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have been campaigning with gusto.

There are a total of 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka of which half would be going into the election on Thursday. These are: Bangalore, Central Bangalore, North Bangalore, Rural Bangalore, South Chamarajnagar, Chikballapur, Chitradurga, Dakshina, Kannada, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur, Udupi and Chikmaglur.

These constituencies have a total of 2.63 crore voters of which 1.33 crore are male, 1.29 are female and 2,759 belong to the third gender. They are eligible to cast their vote in a total of 30,410 polling stations in the state for the second phase.

The electorate would be responsible for deciding the fate of 241 candidates in this phase with 17 women among these.

Some of the star candidates include former PM HD Deve Gowda of JDS who left Hassan to contest from Tumkur constituency, former CM Sadananda Gowda of BJP who is contesting from Bangalore North, Congress' KH Muniyappa who has never lost from the Kolar constituency since 1991, 27-year-old Tejasvi Surya of BJP who was chosen ahead of Tejaswi Surya - wife of late Anath Kumar - in Bangalore South and CM HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda who is making his debut in politics from Madhya constituency. (Click here for full list of candidates in Karnataka for 2nd phase of Lok Sabha election)