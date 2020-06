New Delhi: A mild-intensity earthquake measuring 4.0 and 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit Hampi and Jamshedpur districts in Karnataka and Jharkhand on Friday (June 5) morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors, felt at 6:55 am on Friday, prompted panic-stricken people to rush out of their homes.

More details to follow.