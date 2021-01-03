हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to dedicate Kochi-Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline to nation on January 5

The 450 km long pipeline has been built by GAIL (India) Ltd and has a transportation capacity of 12 Million Metric Standard Cubic Metres per day. 

PM Narendra Modi to dedicate Kochi-Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline to nation on January 5
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Kochi-Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline to the nation on Tuesday (January 5, 2021) at 11 AM via video conferencing. 

"The event marks an important milestone towards the creation of ‘One Nation One Gas Grid'," said the Prime Minister's Office.

Governors and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala, along with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas will also be present on the occasion. 

This is to be noted that the 450 km long pipeline has been built by GAIL (India) Ltd and has a transportation capacity of 12 Million Metric Standard Cubic Metres per day. 

It will carry natural gas from the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification Terminal at Kochi (Kerala) to Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka) while passing through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. 

According to the PMO, the total cost of the project was about Rs 3000 crore and its construction created over 12 lakh man-days of employment.  

"Laying of the pipeline was an engineering challenge as the route of the pipeline necessitated it to cross water bodies at more than 100 locations. This was done through a special technique called Horizontal Directional Drilling method," said PMO. 

The pipeline will supply environment-friendly and affordable fuel in the form of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to the transportation sector. It will also supply Natural Gas to commercial and industrial units across the districts along the pipeline. Consumption of cleaner fuel will help in improving air quality by curbing air pollution. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra Modi
Next
Story

Good news! Karnataka permits all shops, commercial establishments to remain open 24 hours all days a week
  • 1,03,23,965Confirmed
  • 1,49,435Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M35S

PM Modi's tweet on Corona vaccines approval, said proud opportunity for India