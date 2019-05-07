Security stepped up in Bengaluru as cops hunt possible terror suspect

Cops in Bengaluru have stepped up security in the city after footage from Kempegowda Metro Station on Monday night revealed a suspicious man fleeing from here.

It is reported that when the suspect was stopped by the private security agency at the station, there was a beep sound on the metal detector. Before the matter could be probed further, the suspect made his getaway although the entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras here.

The incident was reported by the private security agency to Bengaluru Police and an investigation has been launched. Wanting to leave nothing to chance, security in the city has also been tightened although there is no alert issued. "People should not panic. The CCTV footage has been circulated to all police stations in the city. While security has been increased, there is no high alert," said Ravi Channannavar, DCP Bangalore West.

Police officials in major Indian cities treat such incidents with extreme caution and vigil has been especially increased in southern Indian cities following multiple explosions in Sri Lanka on Easter. Just last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested a 29-year-old suspect linked to the Islamic State terror group for allegedly conspiring to carry out a suicide attack in Kerala.