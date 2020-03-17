हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Two more positive Coronavirus cases reported from Karnataka, total cases now stand at 10

The two fresh cases include a 20- year-old woman with a travel history to the United Kingdom and a person who came into contact with the 76-year-old man from Kalburgi who died last week from the infection. 

Bengaluru: Two more people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Karnataka, taking the number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases to 10 in the state, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said. 

"We have got 2 more COVID2019 cases in Karnataka taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10. 20 yr old female who travelled from the UK is tested positive and another contact of P6 (Kalburgi deceased patient) is tested positive. Both are admitted in the designated isolation hospital," Sriramulu tweeted. 

Meanwhile, quarantine facilities have been set up in various places including Jaisalmer, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Gorakhpur with the help of Navy and Air Force, a senior Army official said.

According to official estimates, there are 114 people have tested positive for COVID-19 till Monday including 13 cured and two reported deaths. The tally includes 17 foreign nationals in the country.

