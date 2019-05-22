Watch Live Streaming of Lok Sabha Election 2019 for 28 seats in Karnataka

Voting in Karnataka for 28 Lok Sabha seats took place in two phases on April 18 and 23, respectively. The main battle is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) JD (S) alliance in the state.

The state witnessed a better voter turnout in both phases in comparison to the 2014 general election. While Karnataka recorded a total of 68.81 percent voter turnout in contrast to 2014's 65 per cent in its phase one, 68 per cent polling was reported in the second phase as compared to 67.28 per cent in 2014.

One of the most talked-about seat in Karnataka is that of Mandya from where Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil is contesting.

Former prime minister and JD-S supremo HD Deve Gowda is contesting from Tumkur in Karnataka against BJP’s GS Basavaraj, while Gowda's elder son and PWD Minister H D Revanna is contesting from the party stronghold of Hassan Lok Sabha constituency.

One of the most important Congress leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge is contesting from Gulbarga, while state Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda is contesting from Bengaluru North parliamentary.

The exit polls on May 19 predicted that the saffron party will win more seats than the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance.

Today's Chanakya exit poll predicted that BJP will sweep Karnataka with 23 seats ± 4 seats, while Congress will bag 5± 4 seats. Meanwhile, News 18-IPSOS and India Today-Axis said that the BJP-led NDA will come to power by winning a minimum of 21 seats.