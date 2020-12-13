हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
iPhone

Wistron violence to have minor impact on Apple's iPhone production: Sources

Apple to not have a major impact on iPhone production due to the violence at Wistron's facility at Kolar near Bengaluru.

Wistron violence to have minor impact on Apple&#039;s iPhone production: Sources

New Delhi: US technology giant Apple may have minor impact on iPhone production due to violence at its contract manufacturer Wistron's facility near Bengaluru, according to industry sources.

Workers at Wistron Corporation's manufacturing facility in Narasapura Industrial Area in Kolar district near Bengaluru went on a rampage on Saturday (December 12) over non-payment of their wages.

"iPhone production will have a minor impact due to the violence. Only the iPhone SE 2020 is being made by Wistron in its Kolar's plant. Enough stock is available in the market. Wistron has other plants in India where it may shift part of the production if its factory remains affected," an industry source told PTI.

Apple and Wistron did not respond to queries sent in this regard.

Wistron is one of the 16 entities to have received approval for an incentive under the government's production linked incentive plan.

Currently, iPhone XR and iPhone 11 are being assembled by Foxconn in Chennai, and iPhone 7 by Wistron in Bangalore. IPhone SE (2017 )and iPhone 6s ( 2018) were assembled by Wistron - but those were discontinued in 2019.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan had condemned the incident and said stringent action would be taken against the perpetrators.
Police had detained over 130 people for the violence.

Political parties in Karnataka have sought a thorough probe into the violence at Wistron's iPhone manufacturing plant in Kolar district as they expressed concerns about its possible impact on the investment-friendly image of the state. Besides iPhone for Apple, Wistron also manufactures IT products for Lenovo and Microsoft among others.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
iPhoneAppleWistonBangalore
Next
Story

Karnataka Deputy CM rejects transport workers' demand to be treated as govt employees
  • 98,57,029Confirmed
  • 1,43,019Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT26M56S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Will Mamta return to power through Murder marketing?