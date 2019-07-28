With BJP MLAs packed in hotel, BS Yeddyurappa sure of success in Karnataka floor test

It is deja vu for Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa but this time, he is far more confident of passing a floor test with flying colours than he probably was back in May of 2019. At the time, he tendered his resignation just before he was to prove majority. Fast forward to Sunday, a night before the yet another floor test in Karnataka Assembly, and the BJP veteran showcased absolute confidence.

In the topsy-turvey lanes of Karnataka politics, the time has come for Yeddyurappa to stare at a floor test once again. This time though, the numbers appear well stacked, or at least that is what he and the BJP is banking on. News agency ANI reported that all party MLAs have been shifted to Chancery Pavilion Hotel in Bengaluru to ensure there is no shock in the works. : "Apart from our 105 MLAs, we have also the support of one or two independent MLAs. We are confident of proving our majority on the floor of Assembly," BJP state unit secretary Ravi Kumar was quoted as saying. "The BJP will also request JDS and Congress for support in getting the Finance Bill passed."

Yeddyurappa too soon came out after presiding over BJP's Legislative Party meeting and appeared confident. "Today, in our Legislative Party meeting, we have discussed in detail about tomorrow's programme in the Assembly. I will move the confidence motion in House. After that I will introduce Finance Bill as well," he said.

Yeddyurappa had taken over as CM in a ceremony on Friday after weeks of drama that saw HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government fail in the floor test. Accusations of horse-trading and in-fighting have defined Karnataka politics in the recent months but if Yeddyurappa manages to pass Monday's floor test, it could well be the beginning of political order. To ensure order on the streets of Bengaluru, meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in a two-kilometre radius of Vidhana Soudha. This comes into force from 6am on Monday and will be in place till midnight.