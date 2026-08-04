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Kerala rain alert: Schools, colleges shut as heavy downpour causes waterlogging

Several shops and homes have been flooded, and schools and colleges across the district have been shut as a precaution amid the continuing bad weather.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 02:16 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
Kerala rain alert: Schools, colleges shut as heavy downpour causes waterlogging

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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