/Kerala rain alert: Schools, colleges shut as heavy downpour causes waterlogging

Incessant rainfall has left large parts of Kottayam waterlogged, with areas including Kodimatha, Thazhathangadi, and Illikkal among the worst hit.
Several shops and homes have been flooded, and schools and colleges across the district have been shut as a precaution amid the continuing bad weather.
In neighbouring Pathanamthitta district, the Pamba River continues to swell beyond its banks.
Authorities have issued a Red Alert for the catchment area of the Moozhiyar Dam, cautioning that the dam's shutters could be opened at short notice if water levels keep rising.
Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan is set to travel to Pathanamthitta to take stock of the flood situation in affected areas, including Ranni and Aranmula.
Announcing the visit on X, the Chief Minister said he would tour relief camps in the district to check on essential facilities, meet families who have been displaced, and monitor disaster response efforts on the ground.
He also indicated that additional financial support for flood-hit residents would be discussed at the next Cabinet meeting.
In his post, Satheesan said officials across departments were being briefed to push urgent action on the waterlogging, and that further aid for affected families would come up at the upcoming Cabinet meeting.
The state government said it is fully geared up to handle any emergency arising from the rains and appealed to residents to strictly adhere to advisories issued by both the state and district administrations.
Officials reiterated that adequate compensation would be extended to the families of those who have lost their lives, as well as to people whose homes, crops, or livelihoods have been damaged.
The government also assured that anyone injured in rain-related incidents would get the best available medical care, and reaffirmed its commitment to providing full support to those affected as the crisis continues.
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