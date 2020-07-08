KEAM 2020 admit card available on cee.kerala.gov.in –Check how to download admit card

New Delhi: The Commission Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE-Kerala) has released the admit cards for Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2020 exams.

The admit card is now available for download on the official website-cee.kerala.gov.in. Students applying for Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2020 exams can log into the website for downloading their admit card.

However, it must be noted that students will have to log in using the system-generated application number and password to download the admit card.

Here is how to download admit card for KEAM 2020

Step 1: Go to the website cee.kerala.gov.in



Step 2: Click on the link-'KEAM 2020 - Candidate Portal



Step 3: You will be directed to a new page



Step 4: Enter the application number, password



Step 5. Enter the computer-generated access code



Step 6. Click on Login



Step 7. You can see your admit card on the screen



Step 8. Download and take the printout

The entrance exam will be held on July 16, 2020. The exam will be conducted for two papers -- Paper-I (Physics and Chemistry) and Paper-II (Mathematics).