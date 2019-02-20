हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KP-bot

Kerala CM inaugurates KP-BOT - first humanoid police robot in India

KP-bot will perform duties at the front office of police headquarters. 

Kerala CM inaugurates KP-BOT - first humanoid police robot in India

Trivandrum: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated KP-BOT - India's first humanoid robot cop at the Kerala Police headquarters in Trivandrum. 

According to reports, KP-bot will perform duties at the front office of police headquarters. 

It'll receive the visitors and direct them to different places according to their needs. 

The humanoid version of a policeman, however, would not replace any human resources, rather, it can be used as the first contact point and a tool to collect the required data with which they can improve the overall service quality and performance.

 "With the recent developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), we are seeing the advent of intelligent robots that can perform tasks such as information assistance, physical assistance, surveillance and so forth. With AI and a range of sensors collecting information of the environment, KP-bot is able to work alongside human beings seamlessly," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Manoj Abraham said on the occasion.

Tags:
KP-botfirst humanoid copKerala policePinarayi VijayanKerala
Next
Story

CPI(M) local leader held in Youth Congress activists' killing

Must Watch

PT6M17S

DNA test of Pakistan's fear after Indian Army's ultimatum

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close