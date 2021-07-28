Kerala Higher Secondary exam results released, 87.94 per cent students pass

New Delhi: Kerala announced the results of Plus Two examinations on Wednesday (July 28). State education minister V Sivankutty who announced the results said that 87.94 per cent pass percentage was recorded this year, which was an improvement of 2.81 per cent from 2020, ANI reported.

Around 3,73,788 students across 2035 schools appeared for the Plus Two examinations out of which 3,28,702 were declared passed.

Ernakulam topped the list by recording the highest pass percentage amongst districts with 91.11 per cent, whereas Pathanamthitta marked the lowest pass percentage of 82.53 per cent.

With 6,707 A+ graders in Malappuram, it became the highest amongst all districts. Malappuram was the district with the highest number of students who appeared for the exams.

Earlier in the day, the results of Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) were also announced, wherein the pass percentage was 80.36 per cent.

The examinations for second-year and vocational Higher Secondary were held from April 8 to April 26. The Supreme Court had directed all boards to announce the Class 10 and 12 board results by July 31.

The SAY and Improvement examination will be held from August 11, 2021, for those unable to qualify for higher studies under any adverse circumstances. Students should note that the last date to apply for revaluation, scrutiny and improvement is July 31.

(With agency inputs)

