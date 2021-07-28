हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala higher secondary results

Kerala Higher Secondary exam results released, 87.94 per cent students pass

Around 3,73,788 students across 2035 schools appeared for the Plus Two examinations out of which 3,28,702 were declared passed. 

Kerala Higher Secondary exam results released, 87.94 per cent students pass
Representational image

New Delhi: Kerala announced the results of Plus Two examinations on Wednesday (July 28). State education minister V Sivankutty who announced the results said that 87.94 per cent pass percentage was recorded this year, which was an improvement of 2.81 per cent from 2020, ANI reported. 

Around 3,73,788 students across 2035 schools appeared for the Plus Two examinations out of which 3,28,702 were declared passed. 

Ernakulam topped the list by recording the highest pass percentage amongst districts with 91.11 per cent, whereas Pathanamthitta marked the lowest pass percentage of 82.53 per cent. 

With 6,707 A+ graders in Malappuram, it became the highest amongst all districts. Malappuram was the district with the highest number of students who appeared for the exams. 

Earlier in the day, the results of Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) were also announced, wherein the pass percentage was 80.36 per cent.

The examinations for second-year and vocational Higher Secondary were held from April 8 to April 26. The Supreme Court had directed all boards to announce the Class 10 and 12 board results by July 31. 

The SAY and Improvement examination will be held from August 11, 2021, for those unable to qualify for higher studies under any adverse circumstances. Students should note that the last date to apply for revaluation, scrutiny and improvement is July 31.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kerala higher secondary resultsPlus Two exam resultsKerala Higher Secondary Department
Next
Story

Kerala weekend lockdown begins today: Check what's open and what's closed

Must Watch

PT1M26S

Dhanbad: Death of ADJ Uttam Anand- Accident or Murder? Watch CCTV footage