हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Durga idol in Kolkata sports silver mask, holds sanitisers to send message on COVID-19

Traditionally, Khuti puja is performed on a wooden frame on which the clay idol is built and is usually performed on Ulta Rath Puja but this year it was delayed due to coronavirus.

Durga idol in Kolkata sports silver mask, holds sanitisers to send message on COVID-19
Photo: Zee Media

Kolkata: Amidst uncertainty looming over West Bengal’s biggest festival - Durga Puja, a Durga Puja club in Kolkata has come up with an innovative theme to give a message on COVID-19 outbreak. 

A Durga idol was revealed on Monday (August 17, 2020) during Khuti puja which is a customary ritual before the bamboo scaffolding of a puja pandal is put in place of the model.

Interestingly, the Durga idol sported a silver mask that weighed more than four grams and all 10 hands held sanitisers instead of the weapons and flowers.

Traditionally, Khuti puja is performed on a wooden frame on which the clay idol is built and is usually performed on Ulta Rath but this year it was delayed due to coronavirus.

As per the latest Union Government's health bulletin, West Bengal has a total of 27,299 active COVID-19 infections.

The state has also witnessed 86,771 recoveries and 2,428 coronavirus related deaths.

 

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newsCOVID-19West BengalDurga Puja
Next
Story

Kolkata Airport suspends flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, Ahmedabad from July 6 to July 19
  • 26,47,663Confirmed
  • 50,921Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M9S

Corona Update : India's overall coronavirus tally crosses 26 lakh