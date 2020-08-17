Durga idol in Kolkata sports silver mask, holds sanitisers to send message on COVID-19

Kolkata: Amidst uncertainty looming over West Bengal’s biggest festival - Durga Puja, a Durga Puja club in Kolkata has come up with an innovative theme to give a message on COVID-19 outbreak.

A Durga idol was revealed on Monday (August 17, 2020) during Khuti puja which is a customary ritual before the bamboo scaffolding of a puja pandal is put in place of the model.

Interestingly, the Durga idol sported a silver mask that weighed more than four grams and all 10 hands held sanitisers instead of the weapons and flowers.

Traditionally, Khuti puja is performed on a wooden frame on which the clay idol is built and is usually performed on Ulta Rath but this year it was delayed due to coronavirus.

As per the latest Union Government's health bulletin, West Bengal has a total of 27,299 active COVID-19 infections.

The state has also witnessed 86,771 recoveries and 2,428 coronavirus related deaths.