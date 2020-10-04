Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal gives 'Durga Puja' gift to Kolkata, inaugurates Phoolbagan metro station

Kolkata: Weeks ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal, the Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday (October 4, 2020) gave a gift to Kolkata by inaugurating the Phoolbagan metro station on the East-West metro. The Minister also flagged off the first train from the newly inaugurated station through a video link.

Goyal while congratulating everyone for taking extra initiative to complete the work in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, expressed that this extension of services from the Salt Lake Stadium to Phoolbagan (a stretch of more 1.5 km) will be a great help for the commuters, more so because of its proximity to Sealdah station.

He termed this as a gift for Durga Puja and said that the metro provides the safest, cleanest and fastest transportation system in Kolkata.

आज कोलकाता मेट्रो के फूलबागान मेट्रो स्टेशन, और साल्ट लेक स्टेडियम से फूलबागान तक ईस्ट वेस्ट कॉरीडोर के एक्सटेंशन का उद्घाटन किया। कोलकाता मेट्रो के विस्तार से अब और अधिक नागरिकों को यात्रा करने में सुविधा होगी, और यात्रा समय में कमी आयेगी। https://t.co/EJynXUJihi pic.twitter.com/LgeWAvboDO — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 4, 2020

"Now, time taken to travel from Phoolbagan to Salt Lake Sector-5 by Metro will only be 16 minutes, as against more than 1 hour taken by road. Movement from one part of Kolkata to another is now going to be faster & convenient with enhanced connectivity," stated Goyal.



Now, time taken to travel from Phoolbagan to Salt Lake Sector-5 by Metro will only be 16 minutes, as against more than 1 hour taken by road. Movement from one part of Kolkata to another is now going to be faster & convenient with enhanced connectivity. pic.twitter.com/kHfUROYwU7 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 4, 2020

He also added, "According to estimates, the East-West Corridor of Kolkata Metro will be used by as many as 10 lakh people by 2035. This will not only reduce travel time but also bring down the pollution level by providing an eco-friendly mode of transport to the people of Kolkata."

According to estimates, the East-West Corridor of Kolkata Metro will be used by as many as 10 lakh people by 2035. This will not only reduce travel time, but also bring down the pollution level by providing eco-friendly mode of transport to the people of Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/YKj11q4QTt — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 4, 2020

The first phase of the East-West metro from Salt Lake Stadium to Salt Lake Sector V was inaugurated by Goyal on February 13 in 2020.

Commercial services to and from Phoolbagan station will start from Monday. Daily 48 services will run from 08:00 hrs to 19:50 hrs from Salt Lake Sector-V to Phoolbagan at 30 minutes interval.

The last service will start from Salt Lake Sector-V and Phoolbagan stations at 19:30 hrs and there will be no service on Sunday.

Good news for Kolkata Metro commuters! Services of East-West Corridor are now extended till Phoolbagan, where an underground station with modern amenities has been commissioned. Our Govt is focused on creating quality infrastructure under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji. pic.twitter.com/aYoKqh3yPa — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 4, 2020

Goyal reassured that if the land is made available and encroachments are removed, then funds won’t be a constraint for implementing any Railway project.

As per a PTI news agency's report, the entire stretch of the corridor, connecting Sector-V and Howrah Maidan, is likely to be completed by December 2021.

"I am told that by the end of next year, the entire East-West Corridor project of 16.55 km is expected to be completed; hopefully with no further hiccups coming up due to the COVID pandemic," PTI quoted Goyal as saying while inaugurating the extension of the line.

Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change congratulated Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry for taking the initiative to commission this modern and beautiful Phoolbagan Metro station so early. He expressed his hope that in the coming days, people will be able to commute to and from Sealdah station easily due to this extension of the East-West Metro.

Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri, Minister of State for Women and Child Development was also present in this programme and expressed her happiness for the commissioning of Phoolbagan station.

Manoj Joshi, General Manager, Metro Railway, in his inaugural address spoke about how the opening of this station will facilitate metro commuters to go to the IT Hub in Salt Lake Sector-V, International Bus Terminal and Mela Ground in Karunamoyee, important Government offices at Central Park and the famous Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).

Live TV