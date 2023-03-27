Advertisement
KVS ADMISSIONS

KVS Admission 2023-24: Class 1 Registration Begins TODAY At kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in- Steps To Apply Here

KVS Admission 2023-24: The deadline to apply for admission is April 17. Students who are 6 years old on March 31, 2023 will be eligible for admission to class 1 under the new eligibility requirements, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
KVS Admission 2023-24: Class 1 Registration Begins TODAY At kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in- Steps To Apply Here File Photo

KVS Admission 2023-24: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) \started the registration process for Class 1 admissions to KV schools. Applications can be submitted online at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The deadline to apply for admission is April 17. Students who are 6 years old on March 31, 2023, will be eligible for admission to class 1 under the new eligibility requirements.

Parents must submit only one application form for each child attending the same Kendriya Vidyalaya. In the event of numerous form submissions, only the most recent form submitted will be considered. The first preliminary selection and a waitlist of registered candidates will be revealed on April 20, and admission for selected students will commence on April 21.

On April 20, the first provisional selection and a waitlist of registered candidates will be revealed, and admission for selected students will commence on April 21.

KVS Admission 2023-24: Here's how to register

Step 1: Visit the official website – kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Step 2” Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and pay the fee

Step 4: Click on submit to complete the registration process

“Registration for Class II and above will be started from 03.04.2023 (Monday) at 08:00 am to 12.04.2023 (Wednesday) up to 04:00 pm if vacancies exist in offline mode only”, reads the official notification.

According to the official notification of KVS, registration for Class II and higher will begin on 03.04.2023 (Monday) at 08:00 am and will continue until 12.04.2023 (Wednesday) at 04:00 pm if vacancies exist only in offline mode. The completed form must be submitted to the Principal's office in the respective KV.

 

